Azerbaijani Refugees May Return by Accepting Artsakh Citizenship

STEPANAKERT (Artsakhpress)—Azerbaijani refugees may return by accepting the citizenship of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, said David Babayan, spokesperson of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President.

He noted this commenting to News.am on the Azerbaijani deputy Foreign Minister’s statement regarding their “Great Return” plan. Babayan recalled, however, that this is not the first such statement.

“Actually, the return is very easy to implement; it’s enough to become a citizen of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” he noted. “We [Artsakh] do not discriminate between the citizens of different nationalities. We are a developed democratic state, by contrast to Azerbaijan, where people are persecuted solely for belonging to the Armenian nation.”

At the same time, Babayan stressed that Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan also need to be considered when discussing the matter of refugees.

“Furthermore, the ancient Armenian lands—Shahumyan, Northern Karabakh—remain under the control of Azerbaijan,” he added.

Babayan also recalled that capital city Baku and the majority of the cities of Azerbaijan were built by Armenian architects.