AYF to Commemorate the Anniversary of the Four Day War

ENCINO, Calif.—The Armenian Youth Federation’s “With Our Soldiers” committee has announced that it will hold a commemorative evening on Sunday, April 2 beginning at 6pm to honor the fallen heroes of the Four Day War with Azerbaijan on the first anniversary of the conflict. The event will take place at the Avedissian Hall of the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School located on 5300 White Oak Ave. in Encino.

In addition to a religious ceremony in memory of the fallen heroes, the commemorative evening will feature a report on the activities of the “With Our Soldiers” campaign during the course of the past year. The AYF Juniors will present a cultural program in honor of the servicemen who lost their lives defending the front lines in April and speakers will pay tribute to the memory of our fallen heroes.

“It is important for our community to know about the brave men who died protecting our Homeland during the Four Day War,” said chairperson of the “With Our Soldiers” task force Verginie Touloumian. “The AYF is also committed to being transparent about the work we do for the families of our heroes. This event will allow us to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and provide accountability to our community.”

As reported earlier, the AYF has distributed $129,500 to the families of 111 soldiers and volunteers who have died on the front lines from April, 2016 to January, 2017. In addition, various supplies were purchased and delivered to the front lines during the course of the past 11 months. The organization is committed to continuing its efforts aimed at helping the families of our fallen heroes and strengthening the front lines.

The AYF “With Our Soldiers” task force encourages the community to attend the April 2nd commemorative event in Encino. Visit the event page on Facebook or contact the AYF Western United States Office (818–507–1933) for more information.

The AYF’s “With Our Soldiers” campaign, originally launched in 2012, was restarted in the aftermath of the Four Day War with the aim of providing assistance to the families of the fallen soldiers. To learn more about the campaign or to make a donation today, visit withoursoldiers.com.

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.