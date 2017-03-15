Commemoration to be Held at Montebello Armenian Martyrs Monument

MONTEBELLO, Calif.—In this 102nd year of the Armenian Genocide, plans are in place for the Armenian community of Southern California to gather on Sunday, April 23 at 3pm, at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument to remember and demand justice for the 1,500,000 martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. Traditionally, the memorial event in Montebello has taken place on April 24th, the day Armenians world-wide formally commemorate the horrific tragedy. This year, the event will take place on April 23rd, because the community-wide “March for Justice” event in front of the Turkish Consulate will be held on April 24th.

The ceremony at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument will feature a full program which includes political messages and a religious service officiated by all religious denominations of the Armenian community and cultural presentations to honor the memory of those lost.

The United Armenian Council of Los Angeles (UACLA) which is comprised of close to 45 Armenian religious, political, compatriotic, and other active community associations is the organizer of the commemorative event. The UACLA is also active throughout the year by organizing educational events about the Armenian Genocide.

The Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument is located at Bicknell Park, 910 Via San Clemente, Montebello, California, 90640.

