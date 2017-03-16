Number of Students to Increase in Newly Built Artsakh Kindergarten

STEPANAKERT (Artsakhpress)—The number of children attending the newly built kindergarten in Ivanyan will increase during the 2017-2018 school year, said Arevhat Tovmasyan, director of the kindergarten of the Ivanyan community of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic’s Askeran region in an interview.

“The opening ceremony of the kindergarten was held on May 30, 2016. It has been working since October 3.



The kindergarten was built with the co-sponsorship of “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund (Toronto, Canada) and the Artsakh Government.



Currently 49 children attend the kindergarten, and 17 of them will attend school this year. Twenty more children will attend kindergarten,” she explained.

She also noted that they have all necessary conditions for organizing the daily routine in kindergarten in a proper way.



“The kindergarten has three educators and three educator assistants. Parents are satisfied with our conditions and work,” Tovmasyan concluded.

