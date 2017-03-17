The Promise’s Angela Sarafyan Shares Her Story

Ahead of the April 21 premier of “The Promise,” the Armenian Genocide-themed film produced by Kirk Krekorian’s Survival Pictures, one of the film’s stars, Angela Sarafyan shares her family’s story of surviving the Armenian Genocide.

“The Promise” has launched an interactive website and encourages visitors to share their stories. Below is Sarafyan’s story.

My name is Angela Sarafyan. I am an actress who has grown up in Los Angeles, California. My parents Grigor and Zarmine Sarafyan were immigrants from Armenia.

I want to share with you a part of my life that you may not know about—the part of me that gives me my greatest strength and deepest heartbreak.

It is the story of my family, who were forcibly removed from their homeland during the Armenian Genocide—the legacy of the injustice that I carry with me from 100 years ago to this very day.

As some of you may know, I am part of a film called The Promise, which shows the world the true crimes of the Armenian Genocide for the first time in a major Hollywood production. But our aim is to make this film something bigger—which is why all of the proceeds to Survival Pictures will go to support nonprofit organizations, including those who fight for truth, justice, and human rights.

And that is also why I am sharing my family’s story with you, with the hope that you will share your story as well. Millions around the world continue to deny the Armenian Genocide, and by speaking up and sharing your story—our story—we can drown out ignorance and lies with our voices and the truth.

Whether Armenian or not, I urge you to share a video with your personal story of injustice—or of fighting against injustice—with the hashtags #KeepThePromise and #NeverStaySilent. Speaking out about your experience with the Armenian Genocide will help us stand up for all acts of injustice around the world.