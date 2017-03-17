‘Orphans of the Genocide’ Wins Best Documentary at Canada International Film Festival

VANCOUVER, Canada (ArmRadio)—“Orphans of the Genocide,” chronicling the plight of the Armenian orphans of the Armenian Genocide, won the “Best Documentary Feature” award at the Canada International Film Festival held in Vancouver.

“Orphans of the Genocide,” directed by Bared Maronian, weaves historical archives with interviews and memoirs of Armenian orphans to establish irrevocable proof of the Armenian Genocide. An emotional, visual journey through never-before-seen archival footage and memoirs of orphans who lived through the last century’s first, fully documented, and least recognized genocide features insightful interviews with such prominent figures and scholars as British journalist Robert Fisk; Clark University’s director of the Strassler Family Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Prof. Debora Dwork; and Armenian-American Dr. Jack Kevorkian, among others.

“Orphans of the Genocide” is a documentary directed by Bared Maronian. The documentary includes a feature interview by Maurice Missak Kelechian, whose findings unveiled the secrets of an orphanage in Antoura near Beirut, Lebanon, where 1,000 Armenian Genocide Orphans were being turkified.

Canada International Film Festival recognizes the very best of world cinema from over 90 countries around the world. This year’s festival program included a wide variety of North American and International Feature Films to thought-provoking Shorts, Documentaries, Music Videos, Animations, Experimental Films, Student Films, a Screenplay Competition, and more.