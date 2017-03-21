Arrest Warrants Issued for Six Suspects of Dink Murder

ISTANBUL (ArmRadio)—Six suspects, including a journalist, were detained on March 21 as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported.

An Istanbul prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for eight suspects for publishing images and footage of murderer Ogün Samast in some media outlets in 2007 and 2016 in front of a Turkish flag shortly after his detention in the province of Samsun.

Police later detained journalist Muammer Ay and other suspects Murat Bayrak, Yüksel Avan, Birol Ustaoğlu, Yakup Kurtaran and Ahmet Çetiner in simultaneous operations conducted in six provinces.

The search for the other two suspects is ongoing.

The Istanbul public prosecutor’s office also demanded another arrest warrant for the Gülenist prosecutor Zekeriya Öz, lawyer Halil İbrahim Koca, and journalists Faruk Mercan, Adem Yavuz and Ekrem Dumanlı.

Dink was shot dead at the age of 52 in broad daylight outside the offices of the Turkish-Armenian weekly newspaper Agos in central Istanbul on Jan. 19, 2007.

Ogün Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout, confessed to the murder and was sentenced to almost 23 years in jail in 2011.

But the case grew into a wider scandal after it emerged that the security forces had been aware of a plot to kill Dink but failed to act.