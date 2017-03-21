Cloudflare to Open Data Center in Yerevan

YEREVAN (The Stack)—Multinational content delivery network (CDN) provider Cloudflare has announced that it plans to launch a series of new data centers across five continents, beginning with a facility in Yerevan, Armenia.

The new center will be Cloudflare’s 37th data center in Asia, and its 103rd globally. The company hopes that the new deployment will allow for greater speed, agility and security for approximately 6 million internet platforms, serving traffic to Armenia and neighboring countries.

Yerevan, the capital and largest city in Armenia, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited metropolises in the world – with a rich history dating back to 782 BC. According to a Cloudflare blog post announcing the new data center, while the city is steeped in history, Yerevan is becoming a booming regional hub for digital businesses looking to drive innovation.

Cloudflare has recently embarked on extensive expansion projects, building on its data center portfolio worldwide. In December, it opened a new facility in Panama City. On the announcement, the company referred to Panama as one of the fastest growing economies in the region, with twice as many mobile devices as people.

Last November, Cloudflare also opened a data center site in Barcelona – its third facility on the Iberian Peninsula, after Madrid and Lisbon. The company noted that the deployment is not only providing better performance in Catalonia and the rest of Spain, but additional redundancy for European data centers.

Previous to these, Cloudflare announced a spree of new data center locations in 14 cities over five continents.

The company’s website explains: “The larger the network, the better performance and security we can deliver to our customers…Every new Cloudflare data center improves the performance, security and reliability of millions of websites, as we expand our surface area to fight growing attacks and serve web requests even closer to the internet user.”