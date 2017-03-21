Belgian Lawmaker ‘No Longer Surprised’ by Baku Behavior

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—A Belgian parliamentarian during his visit to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic expressed that he is “no longer surprised” by Azerbaijan’s behavior towards foreigners visiting Artsakh.

In a meeting with reporters in Stepanakert, member of Wallonia-Brussels Federal Parliament Andre du Bas de Warnaffe commented on the prosecution initiated by Azerbaijan against European lawmakers through Interpol, referring to the arrest warrants issued after the February 20 constitutional referendum was held in Artsakh during which more than 100 international observers carried out observation mission.

“Frankly, I am surprised that only three European lawmakers are prosecuted under Azerbaijan’s initiative, since much more parliamentarians visited Artsakh, said Warnaffe.

“I would say that Azerbaijan’s such behavior is not a new; I, as well, faced similar problems. There was a problem with Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Belgium. Several years ago when I visited Artsakh, he forced me to swear that I will never visit there. Thus, I am no longer surprised by Azerbaijan’s such behavior,” Warnaffe continued.

By the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, Belgian Federal and Brussels Regional Members of Parliament Warnaffe, Emmanuel de Bock and Pierre Kompany paid a visit to Artsakh. Accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament and head of the Artsakh-European Parliament friendship group Vahram Balayan, the parliamentarians on March 20 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers for the memory of victims of Artsakh war.

The Belgian parliamentarians then had a meeting with Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan.

On Monday, the lawmakers met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian to discuss bilateral relations.

Mirzoyan met with the parliamentarians separately on the same day, where he presented the foreign policy priorities of Artsakh, the current situation of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani peace process, and the steps taken by Artsakh authorities towards ensuring conditions for the resumption of negotiations.

During the meeting with Mirzoyan, Compagnie shared his impressions of Artsakh saying “I see here a country whose objective is not to separate at any cost, but to correct the historical mistake; this is a great lesson for me.”