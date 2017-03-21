Russian Embassy Visits Arrested Blogger Lapshin in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Representatives of Russia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan visited arrested Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency reported.

“His health condition is normal. Investigation continues. The Embassy is in constant contact with Lapshin’s attorney,” an Embassy representative said.

Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state,” and “unauthorized crossing of borders,” for visiting the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic in 2011, 2012, and 2016.