Armenia, EU Initial Comprehensive, Enhanced Partnership Agreement

YEREVAN—Armenia and the European Union (EU) on March 21 initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to strengthen their political dialogue.

According to a press statement by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, the agreement will set a solid basis for the continuation of economic and social reforms.

“Strong commitments to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, underpin the new agreement and Armenia-EU future cooperation,” said the Ministry. “The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will also create the framework for stronger cooperation in sectors such as energy, transport and the environment, for new opportunities in trade and investments, and for increased mobility for the benefit of the citizens.”

As relations between Armenia and the EU have strengthened, CEPA will work to further deepens relations within the framework of the revised European Neighbourhood Policy and Eastern Partnership.

The agreement was initialed at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazaryan and First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Garegin Melkonyan initialed the agreement on behalf of Armenia.

Luc Devigne, Director of the EU Department for Russia, Eastern Partnership, the Regional Cooperation with Central Asia and the OSCE, and Petros Sourmelis, Head of Unit in the European Commission, initialed the agreement on behalf of the EU.