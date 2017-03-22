Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Speaks at Jesus’ Tomb Reopening

The Edicule from afar: Dignitaries and members of various denominations attended the unveiling ceremony on March 22. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP/T. Coex)
JERUSALEM, Israel (ArmRadio)An Armenian official delegation headed by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian attended the reopening of Jesus’ tomb in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on March 22.

Attending the event were Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, high-ranking officials from other countries, Christian church leaders, thousands of pious people.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian meets with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Nurhan Manougian

Earlier in the day, Nalbandian visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem to meet with Patriarch, Archbishop Nurhan Manougian.

Archbishop Manougian delivered a speech at the reopening ceremony along with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of the Greek Orthodox Church, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos II. A message from His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, was read out.

Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Manougian and Nalbandian visit Jesus' Tomb after restoration

The tomb where Jesus is believed to have been buried was unveiled today following nine months of restoration.

Three main Christian denominations–Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Armenian Churches–guarded separate sections of the church, and put aside their longstanding religious rivalries to give their blessing for the restoration. Armenian architects were involved in reconstruction works.

The Armenian, Roman, and Greek Orthodox churches share custody of the church, but disputes between the denominations have led to decades of delayed renovations.

 

