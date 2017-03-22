Marriott Armenia Ready for Summer Season

Marriott Armenia rooms Marriott Armenia Marriott Armenia gym Marriott Armenia meeting room

YEREVAN—As an outstanding hotel of the world’s largest hotel chain, representing a well-known brand in hospitality industry, Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan is famous for its magnificent location with the fabulous view of Republic Square and its proximity to many historical locations and picturesque sightseeing places. For many years we remain the preferred property to host foreign VIPs and international delegations.



Our 259 spacious rooms and suites provide a home away from home in Armenia’s ancient capital, offering a perfect accommodation, luxury bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and climate control. Its renovated gym (TechnoGym) and newly-built pool are intended to ensure guests’ healthy rest and provide active leisure and relaxation opportunities. The hotel also has two restaurants: the Brasserie and Cucina Italian restaurants.



Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan is also known for its meeting rooms including the biggest “Tigran Mets” ballroom in the city, whether it is a private birthday party or an international conference. Recently renovated event areas provide a variety of set-ups enabling Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan’s event professionals, to organize impressive events with a wide choice of menus, audio-visual resolutions and event features. Contemporary design and fresh look of the meeting spaces create a new environment of already familiar venues impressing the hotel’s corporate clients and individuals. We also provide outside catering services to various venues our creative meeting planners are ready to materialize your idea of the perfect event and bring to life any daring wish you want to turn into reality not only at the hotel.



The hotel also has a seasonal Meeting Point open air café, which is perfect place to have a cup of coffee and enjoy the vibes of the city being exactly in the heart of the city.



From Amiryan street is open an entrance to Scoop, which offers a great variety of waffles and ice cream.



Furthermore, Armenia Marriott Hotel is the only representative among luxury hotels in Yerevan that offers the Executive Level and an access to the Executive Lounge.



