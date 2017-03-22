‘ANCA in Your Neighborhood’ to Visit Phoenix on April 8

PHOENIX, Arizona—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region (ANCA-WR) and ANCA-Arizona will host the next ‘ANCA In Your Neighborhood’ Town Hall on April 8 at 1:30pm at the Armenian Center located at 13043 N. Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.



“We look forward to reconnecting with our community in Arizona to discuss ways in which we can translate the large Armenian American presence there into a vital player in the Grand Canyon State’s democratic process,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian. “While Arizona’s Armenian American community has delivered great results, such as establishing an Armenian Genocide memorial on the grounds of their state capitol, there is a lot more work to be done, especially in light of the Azerbaijani dictatorship’s anti-Armenian propaganda spread in Arizona’s state legislature through lavish lobbying.”



“We are incredibly excited to welcome ANCA-WR for what we anticipate to be a lively and illuminating town hall,” remarked Zari Panosian, incoming ANCA Phoenix co-chair. “This is a phenomenal opportunity to energize and empower the local American-Armenian community and to raise awareness on the issues it faces.”



The ANCA-WR Town Hall series is an effort to reactivate and engage Armenian American communities throughout the Western United States. The meetings are led by ANCA-WR senior staff and board members, who provide attendees with an overview of the organization, its priorities on the local, state, and federal levels, and recent developments affecting Armenian-Americans, Armenia, and Artsakh. During the townhalls, community members have an opportunity to ask questions, discuss local community needs, make recommendations, and learn about ways to get involved with ANCA efforts locally.



“This town hall is a wonderful opportunity help launch activities that will bring greater awareness of Armenian issues to Valley elected and community leaders,” stated Angela Heisel, incoming ANCA Phoenix co-chair. “ANCA-WR has years of experience advocating on behalf of the Armenian cause and we are thrilled that they will be in Phoenix to share their knowledge and expertise.”



The April 8 Town Hall Meeting will be led by ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian and ANCA-WR’s Denver-based Community Development Coordinator, Simon Maghakyan. Further details about this and upcoming town halls will be available on our website, as well as our social media channels. For additional information regarding the ANCA Town Hall in Arizona, please call Simon Maghakyan at 818.862.2622 or email simon@ancawr.org.



The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.