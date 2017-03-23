Director David Mackenzie Proposes Opening Film School in Armenia

YEREVAN (Panorama.am)—Renowned film director and scriptwriter David Mackenzie has proposed to establish a School of Film and Television in Yerevan, Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetian told at a cabinet session on Thursday.

According to the proposal, the school will operate as a partner structure to the Los Angeles Film School and will obtain filmmaking equipment from the U.S and other countries within three years. Mackenzie envisages investment of $5 million into the project, Karapetian informed.

The Prime Minister instructed Armenia’s Ministry of Culture to study the proposal and assess the possibility of inviting the director to start negotiations.

Mackenzie, 50, is a Scottish film director and founder of film production company Sigma Films, based in Glaslow, Scotland. He is known for directing critically acclaimed and Academy Award nominated film Hell or High Water (2016), as well as Young Adam (2003), Hallam Foe (2007), Perfect Sense (2011) ad Starred Up (2013).

  1. State of Emergency said:

    Great way to connect with the world outside the realm of Mother Russia.

