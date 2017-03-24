Armenia, Iran Bilateral Agenda Discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN—Edward Nalbandian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, received Ibrahim Rahimpour, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran on March 24 in Yerevan.

Nalbandian congratulated Rahimpour on the occasion of Nowruz and wished progress and prosperity to the people of Iran.

Rahimpour conveyed good wishes to Nalbandian from the Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The parties touched upon the process of implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Iran to Armenia late last year. Ibrahim Rahimpour underlined that visits of the President, First Vice-President and a number of ministers of Iran to Armenia in 2016 attest to the importance attached by Iran to the relations with Armenia.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. Both sides highlighted the importance of continuous efforts aimed at further deepening of trade and economic cooperation.

Issues regarding the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)-Iran cooperation were also discussed during the meeting.

The parties noted with satisfaction the presence of numerous Iranian tourists in Armenia on the occasion of Nowruz and emphasized the importance of the agreement on visa liberalization reached between the two states last year.

Nalbandian and Rahimpour hope to have regular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on urgent international and regional issues and the situation in the Middle East.