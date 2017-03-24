Georgia Hasn’t Confirmed Alleged Weapons Transfer to Armenia

TBILISI, Georgia (ArmInfo)—The Georgian Interior Ministry has not yet confirmed the Armenian National Security Service’s information about the attempt of illegal transportation of Igla systems to Armenia in transit via the Georgian territory.

Samvel Babayan Former Defense Minister of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic and two more citizens were detained on suspicion of smuggling Igla systems. Babayan’s lawyer said that during the interrogation, Babayan fully denied his complicity in smuggling the Igla systems. The Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc, whose coordinator is Babayan, considers his arrest as political persecution.

Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili said that this information is currently being analyzed. “We are investigating the details and then we will inform the public of it,” he said, adding that the Armenian and Georgian law enforcement keep in contact.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia says that Samvel Babayan’s arrest should not be politicized.