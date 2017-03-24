Armenian Community of China Organizes Online Chess Championship

BEIJING, China—The Armenian Community of China organized from March 12-24, its first Online Chess Championship. Armenians from different Chinese cities, such as Nanjing, Hong Kong, Xian, Dalian, Beijing and Shanghai, participated in this event.

During the intense and spectacular championship, Albert Voskanyan (Hong Kong) won first place, second was Ruben Galstyan (Dalian) and third was Rosa Babayan (Beijing).

“Using modern technologies, it was possible to organize the first ever Online Chess Championship of the Armenian Community of China,” said President of the Armenian Community of China Mher Sahakyan. “Thus, many Armenians who are living thousands of kilometers away from each other were united with this intellectual game. We Armenians have a special attitude towards chess, and this can be used as a unifying factor as well.”