Armenian-American Drummer Sib Hashian Passes Away

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (Armenian Weekly)—Sib Hashian−the Armenian-American former drummer of the band Boston−died after collapsing onstage on the night of March 22, aboard the Legends of Rock Cruise in the Western Caribbean.

Emergency CPR was performed and a defibrillator was used to no avail after Hashian suddenly collapsed mid-set, according to celebrity news website TMZ. He was 67.

Hashian was of Armenian and Italian ancestry and lived in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Born on August 17, 1949, he was best known as a drummer for the rock band Boston.

Sib is survived by his wife Suzanne, his son Adam, daughters Aja and Lauren Hashian, and several grandchildren.