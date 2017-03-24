Artsakh, Armenia Foreign Ministries Hold Consultations

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Regular consultations between Artsakh and Armenian Foreign Ministries took place on March 24 in Stepanakert. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Deputy Foreign Ministers Armine Aleksanyan and Felix Khachatrian, as well as staff-members of the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministry took part in the consultations, while Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Hovakimyan represented the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the expansion and development of the existing cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Issues related to conducting a coordinated policy within the frameworks of the international organizations and further expansion of the cooperation in this direction were a subject of special discussion.

The sides also spoke of the peaceful settlement process of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict, exchanged views on different regional and international issues.

In the frameworks of the consultations, Hovakimyan was also received by the Artsakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Karen Mirzoyan. The Foreign Minister noted with satisfaction the high level of the current cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries and expressed confidence that it should be developed and deepened through joint efforts.