Memorial Service: Dr. Edward Vartany

A memorial service on the occasion of the 40th day of the passing of Dr. Edward Vartany will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.
He is survived by his,
Wife, Anik Vartany
Daughter, Melineh and Mark Momjian and children, David and Gregory (Pennsylvania)
Son, Dr. Armen and Alina Vartany and children, Stephanie and Eric
And relatives and friends
Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205
Donations in memory of Dr. Edward Vartany may be made to the Armenian Eye Care Project, eyecareproject.com.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.