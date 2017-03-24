Memorial Service: Dr. Edward Vartany

A memorial service on the occasion of the 40th day of the passing of Dr. Edward Vartany will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

He is survived by his,

Wife, Anik Vartany

Daughter, Melineh and Mark Momjian and children, David and Gregory (Pennsylvania)

Son, Dr. Armen and Alina Vartany and children, Stephanie and Eric

And relatives and friends

Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205

Donations in memory of Dr. Edward Vartany may be made to the Armenian Eye Care Project, eyecareproject.com.