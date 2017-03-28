Project Finalists Announced for Little Armenia Gateway

Cliff Garten’s pomegranate-inspired proposal for the gateway. (Cliff Garten Studio) Narineh Mirzaeian & Heather Roberge's proposal "To be is to belong: There is only the Earth…" "Darpas & Karas" by Atanian Art Center and Gor Atanian Իմ սիրտը (My Heart) by Heath Satow Ilan Averbuch's proposal “a gateway from the fortified walls of an ancient Armenian city.”

$350,000 Public Art Project Will be Located Next to the 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard

LITTLE ARMENIA, Los Angeles—Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Little Armenia Gateway Project Professional Peer Panel recently announced the five finalists who will submit designs for the community public art installation that will serve as the official gateway to Little Armenia in Hollywood.

The five finalists are: artist team Atanian Art Center comprised of Vladimir Atanian, Gor Atanian, and Armen Kazanchyan; Ilan Averbuch; Cliff Garten; artist team Narineh Mirzaeian and Heather Roberge; and Heath Satow. The designs can be reviewed here.

“We are on track to create a cultural landmark that will serve as a point of pride for the Little Armenia community,” said Councilmember O’Farrell. “I want to congratulate the talented artists who were chosen as finalists, as well as the Department of Cultural Affairs for collaborating with my office and the community on this project.”

The City also announced a community meeting to review the final designs. The meeting will take place Saturday, March 25, 10am-12pm, at the Hollywood Banquet Hall, 5214 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, 90027.

“This gateway project is another great example of how artists strengthen a sense of place and build community pride,” said Danielle Brazell, General Manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

The permanent gateway will serve to acknowledge the contributions of one of the largest Armenian populations in the entire country, and to celebrate the cultural heritage and diversity of the Armenian people in the City of Los Angeles.

The budget for the project is $350,000, and must cover all expenses associated with the design, fabrication, and installation of the gateway project. The City will prepare the site for the artist(s) for the purpose of supporting and facilitating the installation.

Funding for the project is provided by the City of Los Angeles and the Arts Development Fee Trust Fund, which was revived under the leadership of Councilmember O’Farrell and his colleagues.