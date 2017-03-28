America Must Speak Strongly about the Armenian Genocide says Schiff

LOS ANGELES—“America must speak strongly and plainly about the facts of the Armenian Genocide and denounce all crimes against humanity, if we are to live up to our moral and historic responsibility,” said Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in a Facebook post on March 28.

“I joined Rep. Trott and other colleagues in the Caucus on Armenian Issues in introducing bipartisan legislation to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide,” he continued.

“As our resolution makes clear, we cannot take a principled stand against modern day genocides like those carried out by ISIS against religious minorities in Iraq and Syria if we are to pick and choose which horrors to recognize, or shrink from our responsibility because it might alienate friend or foe.

United States Representatives David Trott (R-MI) and Schiff on March 22 joined with their Congressional Armenian Caucus colleagues in introducing a bipartisan anti-genocide resolution calling on the U.S. to apply the lessons of the Armenian Genocide in seeking to prevent modern day atrocities across the Middle East, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

In a letter inviting their House colleagues to co-sponsor this legislation, Trott and Schiff underscored that “It is time for the United States government to officially take a stand for the truth, and against genocide denial.”

Joining Trott and Schiff as original cosponsors of the Genocide Prevention Resolution are House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) and Ranking Member Eliot Engel (D-NY), Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA) and Vice-Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), as well as, Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), James McGovern (D-MA), and John Sarbanes (D-MD).