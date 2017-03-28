Paul Krekorian Endorses Sahakian for Glendale School Board

GLENDALE—Shant Sahakian on March 27 announced that Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian has endorsed his campaign for Glendale School Board District D.

“Shant is a longtime community servant who will make an excellent Glendale School Board Member,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian. “As a product of public schools, he knows firsthand the importance of a strong public education and will be a strong voice for our students. I am proud to endorse him for Glendale School Board District D.”

Paul Krekorian was elected to Los Angeles City Council in 2010. As a Councilmember, he currently serves as the Chair of the Los Angeles City Budget and Finance Committee, the Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, and the Vice Chair of the Entertainment and Facilities Committee. He is also a member of the Economic Development Committee, Trade, Commerce and Technology Committee, Executive Employee Relations Committee, and the Board of Referred Powers. Prior to his time as a Councilmember, Krekorian served as a School Board Member for the Burbank Unified School District, serving as President in 2003. Under his leadership, the School Board solved budgetary issues that faced the District, while saving jobs, educational programs, and cutting administrative costs. In this capacity, he also served as the president of the Five Star Education Coalition, which was a collaborative effort on five school districts to shape state and federal education policy. Krekorian continued on with his years of public service and was elected to the California State Assembly in 2006.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have received the endorsement of Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian,” said Shant Sahakian. “Paul’s record of public service sets a strong example for our community leaders and I am looking forward to serving our next generation of students in that same spirit.”

About Shant Sahakian

Shant Sahakian is a proud parent, lifelong resident of Glendale, and product of Glendale public schools who is running for Glendale School Board District D. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and a longtime community leader. Over the years, Shant has volunteered for local organizations that support Glendale’s youth, enhance the city’s public services, and serve the most vulnerable in the community. He is a graduate of CSUN and UCLA Extension. He and his wife, Suzanna, live and work in the City of Glendale and are the proud parents of their young son, Raffi Sebastian. Learn more about Shant at VoteShant.com.

Election Day is on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and polling locations will be open from 7am to 8pm. Glendale School Board District D includes the eastern section of the City of Glendale and households from the 91205 and 91206 zip codes. District D includes the communities of Adams Hill, Camino San Rafael, Chevy Chase Canyon, Citrus Grove (partial), Emerald Isle, Glenoaks Canyon, Mariposa (partial), Somerset, and Woodbury (partial).

Learn more about Shant and find your Election Day polling location at VoteShant.com.