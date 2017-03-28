Journalist Vahe Gregorian Earns Associated Press Award

NEW YORK, New York—Each year, sports editors and journalists from across the nation gather to vote on the field’s best sportswriters, and for 2016, the winners circle includes Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star in Kansas City, Missouri.

In late February, members of the Associated Press Sports Editors named Vahe one of the top 10 columnists for large market newspapers with circulation of more than 175,000. In addition, his work was recognized as part of a reporting team that was named one of the top 10 projects for the year.

For Vahe, it’s the latest in a string of journalism awards, including a 2000 Pulitzer nomination for his story about an Olympian who was traumatized by winning a silver medal after decades of striving for gold, which was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Vahe’s assignments over the years have included 10 Olympic games, more than 20 Final Four basketball championships and college football championships, three World Series, and the Super Bowl. Vahe has also published two books–one about the former Northwestern University football coach Gary Barnett, and another about the former Michigan State University football coach George Perles.

Vahe was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and his love of football began when he was a child playing in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania’s Pop Warner league. He was class president of Swarthmore High School during his senior year. He then made the varsity football team at the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated in 1983 with a B.A in English, and continued his studies at the University of Missouri’s Graduate School of Journalism, the country’s oldest school of journalism, where he earned an M.A. in 1988. In 2004, he was chosen as a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan, where he focused on history and the demise of sportsmanship.