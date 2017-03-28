Mankerian Performs Finale of Four Benefit Concerts

PASADENA, Calif.—The Pasadena Conservatory of Music will present the finale of A Century of Piano Music by Armenian Composers: 1890s—1980s from Folk Origins to Virtuosity, four concert-lectures performed by Vatche Mankerian.

The concert will take place on April 2 at 4pm in Barrett Recital Hall of Pasadena Conservatory of Music, 100 North Hill Avenue, Pasadena, California.

The proceeds will benefit the Verjine and Nazareth Mankerian Scholarship at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music (PCM).

Mankerian will perform the fourth program devoted to the concert works for solo piano by Arno Babajanian, one of the most important composers of Armenian piano music.

The program will also feature a rare performance with guest pianist Asuka Fu and percussionists T.J. Troy and Matt Cook of Festive for Two Pianos and Percussion composed collaboratively by Alexander Harutiunian and Arno Babajanian.

Tickets are $35 for general public and $25 for PCM students and families. Tickets may be purchased by calling the PCM office at 626-683-3355.

Mankerian holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from USC’s Thornton School of Music. A member of the Music Teachers’ Association of California, he is on the faculty at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music.