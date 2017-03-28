U.S. Interested in Quick Resolution to Karabakh, Tillerson tells Nalbandian

YEREVAN—The United States is interested in a quick settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a letter addressed to Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the countries, Trend reported.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 3. Nalbandian and Tillerson exchanged ideas over the actions aimed at advancing the process of peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic conflict.

Nalbandian briefed Tillerson on the latest developments in the conflict zone. In this context the necessity of realizing the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements were emphasized. Tillerson reassured that the United States will continue active support for the settlement of the conflict.The US Government praises Armenia’s contribution to the peacekeeping mission.