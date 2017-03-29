LA County Proclaims April as ‘Armenian History Month’

LOS ANGELES—A motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors, proclaims the month of April as “Armenian History Month.”



“With this proclamation, the Board of Supervisors recognizes the vast contribution of the Armenian community to our county’s economy and culture,” Supervisor Barger said. “The month of April holds significant meaning for our Armenian friends and neighbors and this resolution acknowledges the challenges and accomplishments of their rich history.”



“During Armenian History Month, L.A. County will celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Armenian people worldwide and their contributions to our society as well as recognize the dark days of the Armenian Genocide,” said Hahn.



Barger will honor a distinguished leader of the Armenian community at each meeting of the Board until April 18 when the Board of Supervisors will proclaim the “Day of Remembrance” for the Armenian Genocide.