Abril Bookstore to Present New Anthology of Contemporary Armenian Literature

GLENDALE—Participating authors Tamar Boyadjian, Shushan Karapetian, and Karen Karslyan will present the newly published anthology of contemporary Armenian literature titled makukachu on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore (415 E. Broadway, Glendale, California). Admission is free with reception to follow.



makukachu is composed of the works of 22 Armenian writers (Western Armenian and Eastern Armenian) from the diaspora and from the Republic of Armenia. The oldest writer is the diaspora’s intellectual of 70 years old, Marc Nichanian; the youngest a 21 year old poet from Armenia, Loucine Yeghyan. The volume is prepared by the editors of Inknagir literary group, Violet Grigorian and Vahan Ishkhanian. The editor of the translations is professor of creative writing at Michigan State University, Tamar M. Boyadjian. The title of the anthology is drawn from the title of one of the short stories of the writer Ani Asatryan, makukachun – a being that lives in text. The book contains pieces written by Hasmik Simonyan, Christian Batikian, Vahan Ishkhanyan, Nara Vardanyan, Karen Karslyan, Ani Asatryan, Violet Grigoryan, Siranush Ohanyan, Tamar M. Boyadjian, Armen of Armenia, Loucine Yeghyan, Byurakn Ishkhanyan, Aram Mamikonyan, Anna Davtyan, Hripsime Hovhannisyan, Anush Kocharyan, Vahe Budumyan, Taisha Abelar, Maroush Yeramian, Anush Babajanyan, Misak Khostikyan and Marc Nichanian.



The event is organized by Abril Bookstore.



Contact Arno Yeretzian at Abril Bookstore for more information: (818) 243-4112, noor@abrilbooks.com