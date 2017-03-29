Asbarez English Editor Ara Khachatourian to Speak at Fresno Flag Raising Event

FRESNO, Calif.—The Central San Joaquin Valley community will once again gather on the steps of Fresno City Hall to raise the flags of Armenia and the United States in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. The event will take place on Saturday April 22 from 10am to noon in front of City Hall.



Headlining this year’s program will be Ara Khachatourian, English Editor of the Asbarez Armenian newspaper. Khachatourian’s weekly editorials are a staple of contemporary Armenian journalism, discussing all aspects of Armenian political and social life. He also appears on the Horizon television news broadcasts, where he interviews US lawmakers, community members, and Armenians throughout the diaspora.



Also participating and giving the invocation will be local clergy: Fr. Dajad Ashekian of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, Fr. Yessai Bedros of St. Paul Armenian Church, Fr. Yeghia Hairabedian of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Greg Haroutunian of First Armenian Presbyterian Church, and Pastor Keven Kasper of Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Students of the Armenian Saturday School of the St. Paul Church will perform musical selections, and the local Homenetmen Scouts will serve as the color guard.



The ANCA–Central California has organized the event since 2004 when the flag of Armenia was first raised over Fresno City Hall in memory of 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. Founded in 1908 in Fresno, the Los Angeles-based Asbarez Newspaper publishes in both standard and online format and is among the most widely read Armenian news sources in the world.