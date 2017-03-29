Singer-Songwriter Natalie K to Release New Single “Man Up” on April 21

LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Natalie Kalamdaryan is set to release her new single “Man Up” on April 21.

A follow up to her 2012 Extended Play Star Krossed, “Man Up” is an upbeat dance song, and adds a much more mature tone to the now 22-year-old’s music.



“For three years, I kept writing and recording music,” said Kalamdaryan. “As soon as a song would be ready for release, I’d find something wrong with it and would want to spend more time working on it.”

It wasn’t until her senior year of college at California Lutheran University, that Kalamdaryan knew what song would be her next single. “I was in my Freedom of Communication class when the hook just came to me. I immediately left class and recorded it into my phone; at that point I knew “Man Up” was going to be my single,” she said.



The song tells the story of what Natalie feels is “all too familiar for most of us.”



“It’s not necessarily about a specific experience, but more of something I think we all experience at some point. Where you see a guy, and you feel some type of connection but he just won’t approach you. This song is what you want to say to him in that moment.”



A Youtube star in her own right, Natalie hosted the web show “Natalie Interviews” from 2009-13, where she interviewed many celebrities including Ariana Grande, Zac Efron, and Caitlyn Jenner. After starting college at California Lutheran University, she decided to take some time off and focus on developing herself as a musician and artist. After graduating in May 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in both Music Production and Communication, Natalie began focusing on music full-time. During the past year she has spent endless hours in the studio writing and recording, acted in numerous projects, performed at festivals including 626Night Market and Moon Festival, flew to Nashville to work with former VP of Creative at Warner Chappell, Judy Stakee at a songwriting retreat and attended the 2017 Grammy Awards. With so much ahead of her, Natalie is fully ready to take on 2017!



Aside from prepping to release “Man Up,” which will be available on all digital platforms on April 21, Natalie is currently in the studio working on new music and is also writing for other projects and artists.



