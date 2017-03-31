Another Artsakh Soldier Killed

STEPANAKERT—The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Ministry reported that another Artsakh soldier was killed Friday on the Artsakh and Azerbaijan border.
The defense ministry reported that the Azerbaijani fire came from the northeastern front.
Gor Gevorki Hovannessyan was born in 1993 and was identified as the soldier killed in the latest round of Azerbaijani aggression.
