Fresno Armenian Community to Screen ‘Women of 1915’

FRESNO, Calif.—Central Valley audiences will get a chance to view the award winning documentary Women of 1915, highlighting the various heroic and humanitarian roles played by women during the Armenian Genocide. The one-time showing will take place on Sunday, April 30 at the Leon S. and Pete Peters Educational Center located in the west end of Save Mart Center. A reception will begin at 1pm, with screening to follow at 1:30pm. Filmmaker Bared Maronian will be on hand to answer questions after the film.

The documentary has received the Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award as well as three awards, including Best Documentary, at the Canadian Pomegranate Film Festival. Maronian also earned his fifth regional Emmy nomination as director of the film. In recent years, The Beirut native has directed and produced numerous works—such as The Wall of Genocide, Orphans of the Genocide, and Komitas Hairig— about the Genocide and related topics. Women of 1915 focuses on the efforts of both Armenian and non-Armenian women, including poet and political activist Zabel Yessayan and American Red Cross founder Clara Barton.

The event is sponsored by the Fresno State Armenian Studies Program, the Women’s League of the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, the local chapters of the Armenian Relief Society, the Armenian Cultural Conservancy of Fresno, and the local branch of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational & Cultural Society. Admission is $25 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets, call 559-261-1026 or 559-323-1955 or visit www.itsmyseat.com/freswmn1915.