‘We Are Gyumri’ Announces Winners of T-Shirt Design Contest

GLENDALE—The Armenian Cultural Foundation’s “We Are Gyumri” Campaign announced on March 29 the winners of its t-shirt design contest, an endeavor which engaged the participation of local Armenian school students and community center youth. The committee received numerous art designs from youth of all ages, who used their creativity to design a graphic related to Gyumri, Armenia.

The top three winners of the contest are:

First Place: Tveen Sherbetjian, a 9th grade student at Ferrahian High School. Sherbetjian’s father stated, “I am very proud of Tveen for being involved in the Armenian Cause, and using her passion and talent to do good for our brothers and sisters in Gyumri. I am very proud and happy for her.”

Second Place: Tara Ourfalian, an 8th grade student at Ferrahian. Ourfalian’s father commented, “It fills me with pride that Tara utilizes and displays her talent in wonderful ways.”

Third Place: Meghri Hamparian, a 10-year old member of the AYF Pasadena “Nigol Touman” Chapter. “We are proud of our daughter, Meghri,” stated Hamparian’s parents. “She feels a connection to all Armenians throughout the world. Her heritage is a part of who she is.”

As the first place winner, Tveen Sherbetjian’s design will have her work featured on the new “We Are Gyumri” t-shirt and will receive a $200 gift card to Sardarabad Book Store. The second and third place winners will receive $100 and $50 Sardarabad Book Store gift cards respectively.

“The ‘We Are Gyumri’ Committee was pleased with the overwhelming response to our request for designs from our youth. It is obvious that many talented and dedicated young Armenians see the importance of developing and maintaining a strong and supportive relationship with Armenians across the world. On behalf of the Committee, I would like to congratulate the winners of the design contest, and thank all those who participated in this project,” stated Arto Keuleyan, Chairperson of the “We Are Gyumri” Committee.

The “We Are Gyumri” Campaign restructured and renovated the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia, that had been destroyed in the 1988 Spitak earthquake. With this campaign, a year-round functional program was also created at the center to teach youth in Gyumri everyday skills and provide them with the essentials they need for a brighter future.