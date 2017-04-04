JAVAKHK—Armenian youth from Javakhk read letters they have written to soldiers defending the lands of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic. This video of originally premiered during the Armenian Relief Society’s Javakhk Fund fundraising event on April 2 aboard the Queen Mary, paying tribute to the fallen Armenian servicemen of the Four-Day War in Artsakh in April 2016.
Armenian Youth in Javakhk Read Their Messages to Artsakh Soldiers
JAVAKHK—Armenian youth from Javakhk read letters they have written to soldiers defending the lands of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic. This video of originally premiered during the Armenian Relief Society’s Javakhk Fund fundraising event on April 2 aboard the Queen Mary, paying tribute to the fallen Armenian servicemen of the Four-Day War in Artsakh in April 2016.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.