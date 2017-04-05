OSCE Monitoring Mission Reports No Ceasefire Violation along Border

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—The OSCE Mission on April 5 conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh Republic and Azerbaijan, in the direction of Hadrut region, near Karakhanbeyli. The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.



From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff-member of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrelli (Ireland).



From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Peter Svedberg (Sweden), and Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Hans Lampalzer (Austria).



From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.