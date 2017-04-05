Landslide Victory for ANCA-Glendale, CV Endorsed Candidates

ANCA Glendale with Greg Krikorian ANCA Glendale with Ara Najarian ANCA Glendale with Zareh Sinanyan ANCA Glendale with Shant Sahakian

GLENDALE, LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—An unprecedented Armenian American voter turnout in the April 4th Glendale Municipal Election brought victories for all ANCA–Glendale and Crescenta Valley endorsed candidates seeking election to the City Council, City Clerk, City Treasurer, Glendale Unified School District Board of Education and Glendale Community College Board of Trustees, as well as Ballot Measure L.

Ara Najarian and Zareh Sinanyan led the way to victory in the City Council race with the two highest number of votes amongst all of the City Council candidates. Unopposed candidates, Rafi Manoukian and Ardy Kassakhian secured their roles as City Treasurer and City Clerk respectively for another term. All three endorsed candidates for GUSD Board of Education, Greg Krikorian in District B, Armina Gharpetian in District C, and Shant Sahakian in District 3, were victorious. Similarity all endorsed candidates for GCC Board of Trustees, Ann Ransford in Area 2, Armine Hacopian in Area 3, and Yvette Vartanian Davis in Area 4, took victory.

In addition to the endorsed candidates, TV personality and owner of AABC TV Vrej Aghajanian came third in the City Council race, securing a seat alongside councilmembers Zareh Sinanyan, Ara Najarian and Vartan Gharpetian. Furthermore, ANCA Glendale endorsed ballot Measure L, which will amend the City Charter to limit councilmembers to only 3 terms, also passed with a staggering “Yes” vote.

“The ANCA-Glendale Board congratulates all winning candidates, their victories are a true reflection of our community’s collective voice. Although, this election posed many challenges, I am proud to say that with the support of our community our endorsed candidates came out victorious. We are excited to work with our elected officials to actualize our policy priorities, such as the development of affordable housing in South Glendale, support for small business, job creation, safety, and the construction of the Armenian American Museum. We are confident that our elected officials will work hard to ensure a brighter future for our city, our schools and college,” stated ANCA Glendale Chairman, Artin Manoukian.

The official results of the election will be announced on April 21st by the City Clerk’s office.

