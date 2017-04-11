Armenia, Georgia Highlight Strong Relations During Yerevan Talks

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze on Tuesday met with President Serzh Sarkisian for talks on bilateral relations in Yerevan. According to the presidential press service, both the Sarkisian and Janelidze were satisfied to note that Armenian-Georgian relations dynamically develop with active political dialogue, deepening economic relations and existing humanitarian cooperation.

Sarkisian stressed that Armenia values the relations with friendly Georgia and Armenia is interested in developing and further strengthening these relations.

The interlocutors recalled with warmth the meeting and the productive talks that took place nearly a year ago in Yerevan. Minister Janelidze highly appreciated the significant work done to strengthen bilateral inter-state relations during the 25 years of independence, noting that, in recent years, relations on all levels have intensified. He pointed out cooperation in the energy sector does everything to fully utilize its potential.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for developing partnership in a multi-level format, dialogue and cooperation projects with the European Union, regional issues and challenges, and the Artsakh peace process. Both parties highlighted stability and peace for regional development.

Janelidze congratulated President Sarkisian on the occasion of holding parliamentary elections in Armenia in line with international standards and the victory of the Republican Party of Armenia.

“There are no problems between Armenia and Georgia, just issues that can be solved through joint efforts,” Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said during a press conference on Tuesday after talks with his Georgian counterpart Janelidze.

At their April 11 meeting in Yerevan the Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed a broad range of issues of cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, transport infrastructures, tourism, etc.

Nalbandian emphasized the progress in the relations between the two countries and pointed to dialogue on regional security as an essential component of cooperation.

Issues regarding Georgian Armenians were also discussed.

Nalbandian briefed Janelidze on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs towards creating conditions conducive to furthering the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic peaceful settlement process.

“We attach importance to Georgia’s continuous support to the activity of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Nalbandian said.

A number of pressing regional and international issues were also discussed.

Janelidze on Tuesday also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial accompanied by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan.

The Georgian Foreign Minister laid a wreath at the Memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a minute of silence.