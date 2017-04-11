Yerevan-Beirut Direct Flight Launches

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—The Armenia Airline has officially launched direct flights between Yerevan and Beirut. Representatives of both countries say the event is of landmark importance for the development of bilateral relations.

The inaugural flight was carried out on April 10 with 80 passengers on board, 90 passengers arrived in Yerevan on the return flight.

“The Airline will operate flights once a week, and will increase the number to four in summer. The two-way ticket will cost $320,” said Robert Oganesyan, Director General of Armenia Airline.

The demand for the flight is high, considering that there are more than 150 thousand Armenian living in Lebanon.

The plane was welcomed in Beirut by Lebanon’s Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian and Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mktchyan.

Guidanian said the flight creates a stronger bridge between Armenia and Lebanon. As Tourism Minister, he pledged to prepare a tourism package and include Armenia in it. He added that Lebanese businessmen are interested in investing in Armenia.

What attracts the Lebanese most is Armenia’s rich cultural legacy and its national cuisine, Mkrtchyan said.

“Lebanon and Armenia are tied by firm threads, and the flights will serve an additional link between the two countries that will contribute to the deepening of relations,” Mkrtchyan told reporters.

Representative of the ARF Central Committee of Lebanon, Member of Parliament Hagop Pakradouni said that “aside from contributing to the development of tourism, the flights will create opportunities for cooperation in the fields of culture and economy.”

Vice-President of the State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan said “the launching of flights has always been on the agenda, especially after 2013, when Armenia adopted an ‘open sky’ policy.”