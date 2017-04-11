Rep. Chu Honors Hovsepian School Armenian Department

SAN MARINO, Calif.—During a ceremony on April 8, Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat from the state’s 27th Congressional District, honored 17 women for their contributions to the district, among them the director and teachers of the Armenian department at the A. and M. Hovsepian School in Pasadena.

Rep. Chu, who has been organizing the “Women of Year” award for the past eight years, singled out the Armenian Department at the Hovsepian school for advancing the Armenian language, especially Western Armenian, through its curriculum and ensuring that new generations of Armenians are not only exposed to the language but are also are speaking it in their daily lives.

Chu honored the Armenian Department Chair, Liza Manoyan and teachers, Tsoline Kevorkian, Jenny Pessayan and Peggy Djinbashian for their role in advancing the Armenian language.

The Pasadena City Council also presented the honorees with proclamations.

Hovsepian School principal Shahe Mankerian suggested the names to Rep. Chu’s office.