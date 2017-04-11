ARS Social Services Resumes Services in North Hollywood

STUDIO CITY, Calif.—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services Division has resumed offering services to low–moderate income individuals at its North Hollywood office, effective April 1, 2017.
Qualified staff is readily available to offer general social services, including case management, completion of forms (citizenship, housing, welfare, etc.), employment information, and referrals.
This program is funded by the City of Los Angeles, Urban Development Action Grant, an effort led by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian.
The ARS Social Services North Hollywood office is located at 11719 Moorpark St. in Studio City, California. Office hours are 9am-3pm.
To obtain additional information, the ARS Social Services North Hollywood office can be contacted at (818) 487-3985. The ARS Social Services main office can be contacted at (818) 241-7533.
ARS Social Services is a division of the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Inc. The mission of ARS Social Services is to work toward improving the standard of living of those in need and to meet societal needs. Through its office locations in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, Burbank, and North Hollywood, ARS Social Services provides services including case management, job development, information/referrals, completion of forms, general social services, advocacy, transportation assistance, and gift/food distribution during the holiday season.
