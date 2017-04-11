Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom Endorses Karo Torossian for LA City Council

LOS ANGELES—California State Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, the leading candidate for Governor in 2018, on April 11 announced his support for Karo Torossian in LA’s Council District 7 race.

“Karo is an effective, forward-thinking leader who will always put the interests of neighborhoods first and never be afraid to stand up for what’s right,” said Newsom. “Council District 7 residents will be well served by electing Karo as their next councilmember.”

“This is a very proud moment for my campaign,” said Torossian. “Gavin Newsom is a respected and tested statewide leader who knows what it takes to govern a city. I am delighted Lt. Gov. Newsom agrees with my vision for the North San Fernando Valley and shares my goal of improving the quality of life for residents.”

Karo is building a strong coalition of community activists and local and statewide elected leaders, including Lt. Gov. Newsom, California Board of Equalization Chairwoman Fiona Ma, State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and LA City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, among others. Endorsing organizations include the Sierra Club, Peace Officers Research Organization of California, Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley and North Valley Democratic Club.

Karo Torossian is the Director of Planning and the Environment for Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian. In his position, he has created hundreds of jobs for Angelenos, has built parks from vacant lots, and oversees the revitalization of the L.A. River. He was born and raised in the East San Fernando Valley and lives in Tujunga with his wife and two young children. Visit karo4council.com for more information.