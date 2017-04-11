Final Results of Parliamentary Elections Announced

YEREVAN—The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia on Sunday posted the final results of the parliamentary elections, which took place on April 2 across Armenia, delineating the votes each party and bloc received, as well as the distribution of seats in the new National Assembly.

Of the 105 seats. the ruling Republican Party of Armenia garnered 58 seats, three of which will be held by representatives of the Yezidi, Kurdish and Assyrian minorities as stipulated by the new election code.

The “Tsarukyan Alliance” led by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan received 31 seats, one of which will be held by a representative of the Russian community.

The “Yelk” Alliance led by parliament member and opposition activist Nikol Pashinyan will occupy nine seats, while the Armenian Revolutionary Federation will be represented in the legislature with seven seats.

The remaining five parties or alliances did not receive the required five percent or seven percent of votes as stipulated by the election code and thus will not be represented in parliament.

The CEC announced that the final voter turnout was 60.93 percent.

Below is the final tally according to the CEC.

Republican Party of Armenia: 770,440 votes

Tsaurkyan Alliance: 428,836

Yelk Alliance: 122,065

ARF: 103,048

Armenian Renaissance: 58,265

Oskanian-Raffi-Ohanyan Alliance, known as ORO: 32,508

Congress-People’s Party of Armenia Alliance: 25,950

Free Democrats: 14,739

Communist Party of Armenia: 11,741

Election Results the Village of Parpi Anulled

Parliamentary election results in the village of Parpi in the Aregatsotn province were declared null and void by the regional election commission on Friday, following complaints by the ARF, which alleged voter intimidation, violations of ballot secrecy and fraud.

On the night of the elections, ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman and candidate for the National Assembly Aghvan Vardanyan discussed the situation in Parpi at a briefing, saying that Republican Party of Armenia loyalists intimidated local voters. The party then presented necessary proof to election and law enforcement.

The office of Armenia’s Prosecutor General said that the local election commission reviewed the video of the voting in Parpi and confirmed the allegations. A criminal case was launched to investigate the violations. No one has been charged or detained.