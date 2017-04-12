Salpi Mankerian Honored by Congresswoman Judy Chu for Work with ABMDR

LOS ANGELES—Salpi Mankerian was honored on April 10 by Congresswoman Judy Chu, the U.S. Representative for California’s 27th District, with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition, for her years of community service as a community volunteer and benefactor. The Congressional Certificate of Recognition was conferred on Mankerian during an award ceremony that took place at Congresswoman Chu’s offices in Pasadena, California.

As she presented the award to Mankerian, Congresswoman Chu said, “I’d like to present this Congressional Certificate of Recognition for your tireless volunteer work and generous philanthropy. For the past ten years, as a member of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry’s (ABMDR) volunteer corps, you have volunteered for and helped organize all of the Registry’s community-outreach and fundraising events. In addition, you and your husband, Mr. Viken Mankerian, have graciously hosted ABMDR’s annual benefit wine-tasting at your home in Sierra Madre, sponsoring all aspects of this very important event. You’ve exhibited such extraordinary altruism, volunteerism, and compassion, and you’re a role model for our new generation.”

Congresswoman Chu also mentioned that Mankerian has been equally active in organizing and supporting the annual benefit Fashion Show of Pasadena’s St. Gregory Church, as both a benefactor and Ladies’ Society member, and that she continues to serve as a committee member and volunteer with the American Cancer Society, USC Town and Gown, and the St. Leon Church Ladies’ Guild.

About the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry: Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 28,000 donors in 43 countries across four continents, identified over 4,200 patients, and facilitated 27 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.