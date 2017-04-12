Phoenicia Restaurant Receives High Honors from SoCal Restaurant Writers Association

Phoenicia Restaurant owner Ara Kalfayan and President of the So Cal Restaurant Writers Association James Woodin Ara Kalfayan with Ingrid Wilmot, Vice-President of the SoCal Restaurant Writers Association Ara Kalfayan with Joe Hilbers, So Cal Restaurant Writers Association Scholarship Chair Phoenicia Restaurant indoor dining room

TUSTIN, Calif.—Phoenicia Restaurant was honored on March 27 with special awards from the prestigious Southern California Restaurant Writers Association during their 43nd annual Awards Ceremony at the Tustin Ranch Restaurant in Tustin, California, where over 200 restaurant writers and restaurateurs attended. This year Phoenicia Restaurant received highest honors, earning the coveted Five Star award as being among the best dining houses in Southern California, and the Golden Bacchus Wine Award.

The awards are presented annually based on scores for food, service, ambiance and beverages from Santa Barbara to the Mexican border. The association was formed in 1975 as a California nonprofit corporation that seeks to improve the quality of the restaurant industry in this region. To further this objective, the organization bestows awards upon restaurants and individuals whose standards of quality and service have been found to be of special merit.

Proceeds from the dinner are for the Doris Crandall Scholarship Fund which annually provides scholarships to students attending community college culinary art courses.