Families of 67 Artsakh Veterans Provided Housing

MARTUNI, Artsakh—Families of 67 Artsakh veterans were handed keys to new apartments on Wednesday at an opening ceremony in Martuni.
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan led the project in an effort to improve housing conditions for military families, opening three apartment buildings in the Martuni Region of Artsakh.
Harutyunyan during the event emphasized that the government will always stay focused on the social needs of military families and will continue to direct their resources to improve housing conditions. The Prime Minister also toured the new district, inspected the newly built infrastructure and its housing conditions.
The project was funded by the state budget.
Defense Minister Levon Mnatskanyan as well as other senior military officials were present at the ceremony.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.