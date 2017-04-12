Families of 67 Artsakh Veterans Provided Housing

Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan hands keys to Artsakh veteran (Photo: Artsakh Government) Artsakh veterans during ceremony (Photo: Artsakh Government) Apartment built for families of Artsakh veterans (Photo: Artsakh Government) Scene from event (Photo: Artsakh Government)

MARTUNI, Artsakh—Families of 67 Artsakh veterans were handed keys to new apartments on Wednesday at an opening ceremony in Martuni.

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan led the project in an effort to improve housing conditions for military families, opening three apartment buildings in the Martuni Region of Artsakh.

Harutyunyan during the event emphasized that the government will always stay focused on the social needs of military families and will continue to direct their resources to improve housing conditions. The Prime Minister also toured the new district, inspected the newly built infrastructure and its housing conditions.

The project was funded by the state budget.

Defense Minister Levon Mnatskanyan as well as other senior military officials were present at the ceremony.