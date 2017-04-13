Stars Raise Awareness About Genocide During ‘The Promise’ LA Premiere

HOLLYWOOD—The legendary TCL Chinese Theater on Wednesday was the setting for the Los Angeles premiere of the much-anticipated Armenian Genocide-themed film “The Promise,” which attracted a slew of starts who used the opportunity to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide.

The film, which is produced by Kirk Kerkorian’s Survival Pictures, is directed by the Academy Award winning director Terry George of Hotel Rwanda fame and stars Oscar Issac and Christian Bale as individuals caught in the middle of the Armenian Genocide. “The Promise” will land in theaters nationwide on April 21.

Among those walking the red carpet Wednesday was the legendary Armenian-American singer-actress Cher, who took the opportunity to praise the film but also to call on the United States and United Kingdom to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

She criticized the US and UK for their governments’ refusal to use the word genocide in describing the events of 1915 saying that Armenia has “nothing to give them.”

“We’re small. Armenia is landlocked. We have no oil. We have nothing to give them. How much would it take [them to recognize the Genocide]?” asked the actress.

“Armenians are a small group of people and we have nothing that they’re interested in,” said Cher adding, “You’d think they’d do it out of the goodness of their hearts.”

She also said she was not hopeful that President Donald Trump would recognize the Genocide.

Cher was joined on the red carpet by Kim and Kourtney Kardashian who have continually used their celebrity to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide.

“So proud of the movie #ThePromise. Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people,” Kim Kardashian tweeted shortly after the screening.

Joining Bale on the red carpet were fellow “The Promise” cast members Charlotte Le Bon, Shohreh Aghdashloo, James Cromwell, Angela Sarafyan and others. Also attending the premiere was Serj Tankian who worked on the film’s score along with musician Chris Cornell, who recorded a song for the film. Issac did not attend the LA premiere because he and his wife are anticipating the imminent birth of their baby.

Tech celebrity and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian accompanied his 95-year-old grandfather, John, to the premiere.

“So honored to #KeepThePromise here at the LA premiere with one of my heroes, my grandfather John Ohanian–95 years young, who walked the red carpet with me like a boss,” Ohanian said in an Instagram post following the screening.

“May our people continue to thrive all over the world. They failed to annihilate us and they will never silence us,” he added.

“Hopefully this epic film brings more awareness to and recognition for the Armenian Genocide,” said Ohanian. He expressed gratitude to Kirk Kerkorian and Eric Esrailian “for bringing our story to the big screen in grand fashion.”