Artsakh President Plants Trees in Mataghis

MADAGHIS, Artsakh—President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakian on Thursday visited the village of Mataghis in the Martakert region and took part in a tree-planting ceremony as part of an effort to beautify the area after last’s year’s April war.

Mataghis is the village directly adjacent to Talish, the site of the worst destruction during the Four-Day War last April. Sahakian met with local population and discussed problems the community faced.

President Sahakian gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper solution of the discussed issues.