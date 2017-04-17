Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School Raises $100,000 at Annual Banquet

SANTA ANA, Calif.—As the only Armenian school in Orange County, Ari Guiragos Minassian has an important responsibility to its students and community.

On Saturday, April 1, parents, alumni, friends and supporters all came together to celebrate another successful year during the 31st Annual Banquet. Over 250 guests enjoyed a delicious meal by Medii Kitchen, and danced the night away to DJ Jerry, with special guest performances by SURO and Chris Daniel on derbeke.

Longtime community supporters Aleen and Julian Movsesian threw an unexpected and exciting curveball when they offered to match any donations collected that evening.

The Shawnt Hambarsumian Technology and Innovation Fund was also launched with a generous contribution of $10,000, which will be allocated to upgrading technologies throughout the school.

School Board Chairman, Kevork Keshishian presented banquet honorees with a special award for their years of commitment to the school. Honorees included Sarkis Yegenian, who was instrumental in the establishment of AGM, as well as Vram and Aline Ohanesian, who have continuously and generously invested in our students. Talin Minasian and Anna Der Parseghian were also honored for years of humble volunteer work.



“This event is a testament to the dedication of all our parents. We all understand the unparalleled value AGM has for our children, and I can’t imagine my two daughters growing up in any other school environment,” said PTO chairwoman, Jibit Cinar.



During her remarks, newly appointed Principal, Sanan Shirinian said, “The new heights our children reach is because they are standing on the shoulders of giants; our parents, our donors, our church, our teachers. They are standing on the shoulders of a community that has defied the odds, and has come together in a corner of the world, 7 thousand miles away from our homeland.”

The money raised during this banquet is a symbol of community strength. It is an important step in securing new projects for the upcoming school year. Yet, it is only the tip of the iceberg. AGM will continue to move forward and offer our students the highest quality education, in a nurturing Armenian environment.

