Azusa Pacific University ASA to Reveal Cross Stone Marking Armenian Genocide

AZUSA, Calif.—In remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Student Association of Azusa Pacific University will be hosting a Khachkar Dedication on April 22. The Khachkar (cross stone) was created to commemorate the 1.5 million lives that were lost during the Armenian Genocide from 1915-1923.
The reveal will be on Saturday at 1pm at East Campus of Azusa Pacific University (east side of Multimedia Classrooms, MMED 1-4). The address of the campus is 901 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa, California 91702. The ceremony will be semi-formal.
The general public is cordially invited to attend to this special and memorable event. Admission is free.
